Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. 76,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $547.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arko by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arko by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

