Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ashtead Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AT opened at GBX 758 ($9.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,609.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.11. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 791 ($9.85).
About Ashtead Technology
