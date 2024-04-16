Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ashtead Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AT opened at GBX 758 ($9.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,609.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.11. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 791 ($9.85).

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

About Ashtead Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.