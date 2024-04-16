ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,001.0 days.

ASICS Stock Down 2.1 %

ASICS stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. ASICS has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

