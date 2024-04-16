Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Up 2.9%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.21. 110,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 980,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

