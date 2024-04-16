Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

