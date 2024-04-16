Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.25.

TEAM stock opened at $191.84 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.83 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,490,160.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,465.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,026,607. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

