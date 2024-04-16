AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,116 shares of company stock worth $468,797. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,417,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.38.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.