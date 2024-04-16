Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.00. Auna shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 88,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Auna alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUNA

Auna Stock Up 2.0 %

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.