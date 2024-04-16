Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 329.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $194,589,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 937,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Enviva by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,962,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 274,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EVA stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

