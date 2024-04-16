Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.57. 220,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

