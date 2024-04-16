AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,089.61.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,903.51 on Friday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,990.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,748.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,890 shares of company stock worth $58,216,693 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

