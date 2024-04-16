Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,733 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,463 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 290,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,075. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.