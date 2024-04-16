Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

