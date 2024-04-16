Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Lifted by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. 270,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.