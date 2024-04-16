Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Aware by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aware in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 13,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

