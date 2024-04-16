AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
AXT Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 487,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,488. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 285,113 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
