Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $12,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.