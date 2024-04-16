Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.73.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
