Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

