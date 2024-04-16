Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

