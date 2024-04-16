Ballast Advisors LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

