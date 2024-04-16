Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. 27,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.