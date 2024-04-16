Bank of America Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.