Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.40. 30,881,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 40,298,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 26.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 169,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

