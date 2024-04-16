Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.
Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon
In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,500,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,759,000 after buying an additional 4,292,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $66,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of New York Mellon
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.