Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,500,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,759,000 after buying an additional 4,292,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,609,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $66,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

