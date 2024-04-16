Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

