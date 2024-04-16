Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 776,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,153.0 days.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
BSFFF stock remained flat at $24.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $43.00.
About Basic-Fit
