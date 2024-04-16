Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 919 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.