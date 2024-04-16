Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,798,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

