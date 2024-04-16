Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

