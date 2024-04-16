Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $357,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.48.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

