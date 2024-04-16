Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.24.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

