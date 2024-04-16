Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $68,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

