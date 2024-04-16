Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,099 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

