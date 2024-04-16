Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 187 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,439,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $612.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $645.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.