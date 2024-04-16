Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 2,211 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after buying an additional 743,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.