Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 645 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

