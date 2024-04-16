Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

