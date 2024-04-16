Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 257 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.