Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

