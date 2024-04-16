Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMWYY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.0 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.40%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.