B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $4,136,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $292.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

