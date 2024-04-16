Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 776 ($9.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 617 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 637.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 612.73. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 305.94 and a beta of 0.29. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 352.20 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 749.50 ($9.33).
About Yellow Cake
