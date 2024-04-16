Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.42. 599,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.52. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of 0.34 and a fifty-two week high of 62.91.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

