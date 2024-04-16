Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,028 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

