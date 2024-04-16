Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $394,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.