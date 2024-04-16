Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.