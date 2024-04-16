Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 447,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,341,000 after acquiring an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CX. Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Price Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

