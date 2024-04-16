Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 238 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Albany International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Albany International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

