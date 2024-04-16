Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.